Lions’ All-Pro Center Frank Ragnow Retires at 29, Cites Health Concerns

Detroit Lions All-Pro center Frank Ragnow is calling it a career at the age of 29, citing concerns about his health as the primary factor.

Ragnow, a seven-year veteran, took to Instagram on Monday to announce his retirement.

“These past couple of months have been very trying as I’ve come to the realization that my football journey is ending and I’m officially retiring from the NFL,” Ragnow wrote. “I’ve tried to convince myself that I’m feeling good but I’m not and it’s time to prioritize my health and my families future. I have given this team everything I have, and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don’t. I have to listen to my body, and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life. The Lions organization has been absolutely incredible throughout this process, and I can’t emphasize this enough, how grateful I am for this team and all the fans. It was an absolute honor going to battle for you all.”

Ragnow has started 96 games for the Lions since being drafted with the team’s 20th overall pick in 2018. Over that time, he’s been regarded as one of the best centers in the game and a foundational piece of the offensive line that has led Detroit to deep playoff runs over the last two years.

During his career, “Ragnow earned second-team All-Pro honors three times and was named to the Pro Bowl on four different occasions,” CBS Sports reports.