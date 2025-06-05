Greg Hardy Arrested for Alleged Assault on Family Member

Former NFL player and former MMA fighter Greg Hardy was arrested in Texas on Wednesday for assault causing bodily injury to a family member, TMZ Sports reports.

Hardy, 36, was arrested in Dallas County at 2:29 P.M. local time, according to reports. The former UFC fighter is due in court on Thursday, where bond is expected to be set, according to TMZ Sports.

While details of Hardy’s most recent arrest are unknown, his history of legal trouble is well-documented.

In 2014, Hardy was convicted on two counts of domestic violence against his then-girlfriend. That conviction ultimately derailed his NFL career and led to his departure from the Panthers. The conviction was overturned, and the former Ole Miss defensive end was given a second chance with the Cowboys; however, in 2016, he was arrested again, this time for cocaine possession.

Hardy switched sports and tried to make it in the world of MMA in 2018, when he joined Dana White’s Contender Series. The former Cowboys impressed enough in his two appearances to get a UFC fight in January 2019. Hardy started strong, but suffered three straight losses, all by knockout, before eventually getting cut by Dana White. Hardy racked up a 4-5 record with one no contest in his UFC career.

Since that time, he has fought in the boxing ring and bare-knuckle fighting. However, his luck hasn’t improved, as he’s suffered repeated defeats by knockout.