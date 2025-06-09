‘F*ck ICE!’: Anti-ICE Protests Break Out at LAFC Soccer Game

Chants of “F*ck ICE!” and banners calling for the immigration enforcement agency’s abolition, could be seen and heard at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, as MLS fans registered their discontent with immigration raids in L.A. last week.

The City of Los Angeles has descended into chaos over the last three days, as violent mobs have attacked ICE officers, other federal officers, and local law enforcement, who have been working to arrest and deport persons in this country illegally.

Before LAFC took on Kansas City, fans unfurled a massive banner reading, “Abolish ICE.”

Individual fans also held signs protesting against ICE.

LAFC forward Jeremy Ebobisse, who says he lives near the area where much of the rioting has occurred, said the scenes around his home are heartbreaking.

“I live downtown,” Ebobisse said, “and I’ve been seeing and hearing everything that’s going on. It really breaks the heart to see the callous movements that we’re seeing in our streets.

“Definitely wanted to acknowledge the situation because it’s not normal. We can’t treat it as normal.”