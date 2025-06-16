‘Frustration With You Guys!’: Rory McIlroy Rails Against Media After US Open Meltdown

Rory McIlroy has identified the culprit in his struggles since winning The Masters and his recent meltdown at the U.S. Open this weekend, and it may surprise you who is to blame.

The media lauded McIlroy in April after winning The Masters; however, since then, his relationship with those who cover the PGA Tour has soured. His performance on the course has also soured, culminating in a third-round four-over-par 74 this weekend, which left him at +10 and hopelessly behind at the U.S. Open.

After his disastrous round, reporters asked McIlroy about his stiff-arming of the press.

“You’re so transparent for us and very available,” a reporter asked. “Yesterday was six major rounds in a row you’ve stepped away. Has that been part and parcel to the frustration on the golf course? What do you attribute it to?”

“It’s more a frustration with you guys,” McIlroy shot back. He added, “I’ve been totally available for the last few years, and I’m not saying — maybe not you guys, but maybe more just the whole thing.”

When asked if he feels he’s “earned the right” to blackout the press, McIlroy didn’t mince words.

“I feel like I’ve earned the right to do whatever I want to do, yeah,” he replied.