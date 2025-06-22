A College World Series (CWS) Finals game is when a team needs its coach the most. However, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers aren’t going to have theirs for the rest of Game 2.

Coastal Carolina head coach Kevin Schnall lost his mind on the home plate umpire Saturday during Game 2 of their CWS series against the LSU Tigers. Down one game in the best-of-three series and facing elimination, Schnall came charging out of the dugout during the first inning to blast the ump for not calling balls and strikes correctly.

“You missed three pitches! You missed three pitches!” Schnall appeared to yell at the ump.

“Walker Mitchell was at bat with two outs and Sebastian Alexander had just stolen second base when Schnall went to the top steps of the dugout, gestured at plate umpire Angel Campos with three fingers and began shouting at him,” the Associated Press reports.

“The NCAA said Schnall was arguing balls and strikes, was given a warning, and thrown out when he did not leave immediately. Instead, Schnall went onto the field to continue arguing.”

What resulted was a heated screaming match, which ended with one umpire being shoved to the ground by another umpire.

Making matters worse for the Chaticleers, the NCAA has a rule that penalizes “prolonged arguing” over balls and strikes with a 2-game suspension. So, even if the Coastal forced a Game 3, they would be without their head coach.

LSU leads 5-1 in the bottom of the fourth as of this writing.