Bills First-Round Pick Maxwell Hairston Sued for Sexual Assault

Buffalo Bills first-round draft pick Maxwell Hairston has been named in a civil suit claiming he sexually assaulted a woman while at the University of Kentucky in 2021.

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday on behalf of an unidentified woman, claims that Hairston sexually assaulted her while in her Kentucky dorm room in 2021.

The woman made a police report and subsequently left the university.

The Bills were aware of the allegations against Hairston at the time of the NFL Draft in April, but still felt comfortable selecting him with the 30th overall pick. When asked about the accusations against Hairston after day two of the draft, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said he felt the matter had been thoroughly investigated and there was no truth behind the charges.

“We did a lot of research. I think all teams were aware of the Title IX thing,” Beane said at the time. That was fully investigated by the school. He even volunteered to do a polygraph and had notes. It was one of those where there was zero information saying that this actually happened, to what the accusation was. You can’t take someone’s account and think that’s the truth. But yes, we fully investigated that,” Beane said. “Every person you talk to at Kentucky, teammates, staff there, plus what we’ve done, I would say this is a heck of a young man, every person you ask. That’s unfortunate when things like that are attached to someone’s name; in this case, it doesn’t seem to be anything there.”

A spokesman for the Bills tells 7 News that they are aware of the suit but will not comment publicly.