Fox Sports Radio host Doug Gottlieb went nuclear on the WNBA and said the league is “not a real professional sport” over the petty jealousy so many of the league’s black players have for Caitlin Clark.

“They’re all jealous of her. And we’re all just amazed because guys must hide it better, because this doesn’t happen in real professional sports. That’s why the WNBA is not a real professional sport,” the broadcaster said on Monday.

He explained that the media do not invent the reports of jealousy.

“This is not a media creation. We haven’t created this narrative where they’re all jealous of her. They’re all jealous of her, and we’re all just amazed because guys must hide it better, because this doesn’t happen in real professional sports,” he said.

“That’s why the WNBA is not a real professional sport, because this doesn’t happen in real professional sports. You’re acting like amateurs, or you’re acting like the negative stereotypes about women being catty, jealous, insecure creatures. Whatever it is, it’s just a terrible look,” he added.

Gottlieb is speaking out after two seasons of verbal attacks on the Indiana Fever’s star player by former and current WNBA players — mostly black ones.

His accusation also comes after Clark has suffered an insane amount of physical abuse on the court. She has been punched, eye gouged, elbowed, pushed, and it seems she is violently bashed to the floor at least once per game.

Their jealousy of Clark was also highlighted by the low ranking the players gave Clark for the All-Star Game. While the fans ranked Clark as the No. 1 guard in the league, the players ranked her in a low ninth place. The media even put her in the third spot after she had missed a large number of games this year, thanks to injuries.

The players’ low ranking spurred Dick Vitale to blast the players fr their “pure jealousy.”

“Absolutely PURE JEALOUSY that ⁦@WNBA players voted Caitlin Clark the 9th best guard. Some day they will realize what she has done for ALL of the players in the WNBA. Charted planes – increase in salaries, sold-out crowds – improved TV Ratings.”

