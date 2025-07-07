ESPN Ripped for Post About Bobby Jenks’ Death: ‘Should be Ashamed’

An ESPN social media post about the recent death of White Sox World Series champion closer Bobby Jenks has drawn considerable backlash after the network referred to Jenks as merely being “on the roster” for that 2005 championship season.

Jenks died on Friday from adenocarcinoma, which is a form of stomach cancer, at the age of 44. ESPN marked the former pitcher’s passing with a social media post that didn’t capture Jenks’ importance to the ChiSox during their championship run.

“Bobby Jenks, a two-time All-Star pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, who was on the roster when the franchise won the 2005 World Series, died on Friday in Sintra, Portugal, the team announced,” the X post read.

The primary issue with the post is that Jenks was not just “on the roster” for the White Sox’s 2005 World Series run. In fact, he was the closer and an integral part of the team’s success. Jenks saved Game 3 of the ALDS as well as games one and four of the World Series against Houston. He also made two other postseason appearances.

ESPN’s mischaracterization of Jenks’ impact did not escape former major leaguer Doug Mientkiewicz, who quickly blasted the network.

“ESPN should be ashamed and embarrassed for writing something like this! ‘Was on the roster’? He was THE CLOSER on a championship winning team. Do some research before you release something. Have some respect! RIP Bobby Jenks, condolences to his family and teammates,” Mientkiewicz wrote.

Fellow White Sox teammate A.J. Pierzynski joined in as well, letting ESPN know the full gravity of their error.

“He did a whole lot more than just be on the roster! He closed out the World Series!! #RIPBobbyJenks #2005forever,” Pierzynski wrote.

Jenks died in Sintra, Portugal, where he had been living to be closer to his wife’s family.

During his seven-year career in the majors, Jenks posted a 3.53 ERA and 173 saves.

Jenks is survived by his wife, Eleni Tzitzivacos, their two children, Zeno and Kate, and his four children from a prior marriage, Cuma, Nolan, Rylan, and Jackson, according to CBS Sports.