Professional wrestling legend Kevin Nash got some pushback after saying he did not celebrate the Fourth of July this year.

In a social media post Friday on X, Nash, whose profile calls him a “Centrist Democrat,” said, “Was enjoyable to flush the white trash out today to block and remove them at least on this site. I didn’t celebrate the 4th this year because I personally feel we’re not the home of the free. We lose constitutional rights daily. If you’re a bigot please unfollow me. Peace out”:

However, social media users questioned his statement, one individual asking him to “Name one constitutional right we’ve lost. Just one.”

“I bet you celebrated it when Biden had everyone locked in their homes and closed schools, churches and small businesses, didn’t you?” another user said, while someone else replied, “You can go find another country that suits you better.”

Yet another person called Nash “Delusional.”

In an earlier post on the 4th of July, Nash appeared to share his disagreement with President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, which the president signed into law on Independence Day.

“Happy 4 more trillion in debt day. Never felt this proud as we continue to destroy the empathy we once held for those less fortunate. So I guess Happy wealthy white 1% day. Enjoy your small regional hospitals while you can. Things just continue to get greater. Happy 4th….” he wrote:

Following the bill’s signing, Breitbart News noted:

While speaking at the Military Family Picnic on Friday, Trump criticized Democrats for not voting for the Big, Beautiful Bill, noting that they didn’t vote for the bill either because of their “hatred” for the U.S. or for Trump. Trump explained that the bill included the “largest tax cut,” “largest spending cut,” and the “largest border security investment” in the history of the U.S. “The Democrats, they should have voted for it, they didn’t vote for tax cuts, they didn’t vote for taking care of people….they didn’t vote, not one vote and we knew that, because their hatred of either the country or me or both is so great, they didn’t vote at all,” Trump said.

“It’s the most popular bill ever signed in the history of our country, whether you’re military or anybody else, this is the most single most popular bill ever signed,” he continued, “and it includes the largest tax cut in American history, the largest spending cut, $1.7 trillion, and yet you won’t even notice it.”

In contrast to Nash’s posts, former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan discussed his pro-America stance in October 2024, saying Trump represented the “American Dream,” per Breitbart News.