An ambulance was called onto the field Sunday after MLB Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei took a knee to the head that left him momentarily unconscious.

The MLB defender was accidentally kneed by a Columbus Crew player when he was falling to the ground after jumping up for a save, according to the New York Post.

The video of the incident appears to show Frei running out of the goal and then collapsing to the ground like a dead weight.

Soon enough, the game was stopped, and an ambulance was called.

The game ended on that note after the opposing coaches decided not to keep playing once Frei was carted off to a hospital.

“When we see that, football is not important,” said Columbus Crew manager Wilfried Nancy. “I asked what happened because I didn’t see. After that, I told them that I am ready to stop the game because this is not important, that’s it.”

The game was recorded as a 1-1 tie.

The Sounders have not yet reported on Frei’s status for returning; however, he did thank fans and well-wishers on social media on Sunday.

“Still trying to figure out what happened at the end of the game,” he wrote, “but I’m incredibly grateful to all the staff that looked after me and happy to be back home resting now.”

“What resonates is all the messages, calls, and love I’ve received from so many of you,” he said.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.