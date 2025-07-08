REPORT: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch’s Beach Home Burglarized

A troubling trend of burglaries at the homes of famous athletes has now extended to the world of professional wrestling, as the beach house of WWE stars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch was burglarized on Tuesday morning.

According to TMZ Sports, police report that the Playa Del Rey (Southern California) beach house of the two WWE stars was hit at 3 am Tuesday. Lynch and Rollins were about as far away as possible, in Rhode Island at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I., for Monday Night RAW, at the time of the burglary.

Rollins notified the police of the break-in, which reportedly involved breaking through a sliding door. The report states that the burglars took cash from the residence.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Lynch and Rollins began dating in 2019 and have a daughter together, Roux, who was born in 2020.