The Football Association (FA) in the United Kingdom has required transgender men to describe themselves as “biologically female” while agreeing they will face greater injury if they were to participate in men’s sports.

The FA changed its rules following the U.K. Supreme Court ruling this year that women will be defined based on biological sex.

“While transgender women have been banned from female football in FA-affiliated competitions since 1 June, trans men are still allowed to play in men’s matches,” noted the BBC.

“However, they must fill out a statement, available from the FA since June following the policy coming into place, declaring they are transgender and more liable to be injured than other players,” it added.

All women identifying as men seeking to participate in male sports between the 2024-2026 season must sign a declaration stating, “I am a biological female whose gender identity is male or non-binary who would like to compete in open age matches and competitions that are reserved for men.”

The players must also sign to agree that there are “physiological and performance differences between adult biological females and adult biological males.”

“As a result, adult biological females have a greater risk of injury when playing against adult biological males than when playing against adult biological females; and my treatment will not fully alleviate those differences and consequential increased safety risks,” it says.

Testosterone levels must also be “in the normal adult male range” of 7.7 to 29.4 nanomoles of blood per litre.

The FA told the BBC that the rule changes were “not an ideological judgement” but only in reaction to the U.K. Supreme Court ruling.

“In their previous policy released in April – before the Supreme Court ruling – it asked players to ‘acknowledge and accept the possible increased injury risk associated with female-to-male transgender individuals,’ and that they would be playing alongside those who ‘are statistically likely to be stronger, faster and heavier,'” the report added.

A transgender player lamented the change.

“I am not a biological female, I am a man,” the player told the BBC. “I highly doubt many trans men would agree to sign a document with that language in it, so it feels like a ban on the sly.”

