Auburn Linebacker D’Angelo Barber Cut From Team After Drug Charges

Auburn University linebacker D’Angelo Barber was cut from the team after being arrested on drug charges in Alabama during a 9 a.m. traffic stop Monday morning.

TMZ Sports reported that Barber was pulled over in Dadeville. A passenger, Marcell Brewster, was with him and law enforcement “developed probable cause” to search the vehicle.

Alex City Outlook noted that the initial search led to the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force being called in and the officers found “2.5 pounds of marijuana, THC vapes, digital scales, marijuana packaging, $1,897 in U.S. currency and a Glock 19 9mm pistol.”

Barber’s drug charges include “trafficking in marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.”

WVTM13 pointed out that Barber was “dismissed from [Auburn’s] program” following the arrest.

Barber was a redshirt freshman for Auburn.

