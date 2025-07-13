President Donald Trump presented the Premier League’s Chelsea with a trophy after the team won the FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday evening at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

In videos posted to social media, Trump was seen carrying the FIFA Club World Cup trophy to the team after Chelsea defeated the French club Paris Saint-Germain 3-0.

Trump was also seen celebrating with the team as they lifted the trophy into the air.

Trump was also seen presenting several awards at the FIFA Club World Cup final.

As Breitbart News reported, President Trump and first lady Melania Trump received thunderous applause from the crowd after arriving at the stadium.

Trump’s attendance at the game comes after he signed an executive order in March to create a task force for the FIFA World Cup, ahead of the United States hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2026. Under the task force, Trump will serve as the chair, and Vice President JD Vance will serve as the vice chair.

“The United States is a host nation for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be the largest sporting event in history,” the executive order said. “This important event, taking place during the momentous occasion of the 250th anniversary of our country, presents an opportunity to showcase the Nation’s pride and hospitality while promoting economic growth and tourism through sport.”