Chiefs Allow Rashee Rice to Participate with Team Amid Investigations into Assault, High-Speed Crash Incidents

Kansas City Chiefs player Rashee Rice is under question for continuing his participation in team activities despite multiple investigations for a high-speed crash and an accusation that he was involved in a nightclub assault.

The team has noted that Rice will remain a full participant in OTAs (organized team activities), according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

With the Chiefs kicking off their organized team activities today, WR Rashee Rice will be attending and participating in all activities, per source. pic.twitter.com/ssQ4VBs1CN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 20, 2024

Head coach Andy Reid has said that the team will not move to limit Rice’s participation until the results of any investigations are available.

“We’re waiting for the law enforcement part of it to take place, and we’ll go from there,” Reid said in April, according to CBS. “As long as he’s learned from (the accident), that’s the important part of it. We’ll take it from there and see what takes place.”

Rice faces serious legal consequences if any of the accusations are deemed true by law enforcement.

“Rice faces eight criminal charges stemming from a high-speed hit-and-run crash that occurred in Dallas on March 30, including aggravated assault and collision involving serious bodily injury,” CBS reported.

Rice faces a civil lawsuit connected to the accident and is under investigation by the Dallas Police for an assault in which someone was injured. But he has never been arrested for the incident.

The NFL is also investigating Rice and could face a suspension over his conduct.

The Chiefs selected rice in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft and was part of the team when they won Super Bowl LVIII in his rookie year.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston