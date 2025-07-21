Deion Sanders Still Battling Lingering Mystery Illness: ‘Ain’t All the Way Recovered

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders says that he is still dealing with the undisclosed health issue that he announced just over a month ago.

Sanders revealed the news during a recent appearance on his son, Deion Jr.’s, vlog, in which his daughter Shelomi encourages him to join her in an outdoor ice bath.

“You know I’m still going through something,” Sanders said, hesitantly. “I ain’t all the way recovered.”

The 57-year-old did eventually get into the bath but got out after only a few minutes, claiming the ice was hurting him.

Sanders did not seem overly encumbered during the vlog. At various points he played tennis and ran over a mile with his daughter.

The NFL Hall of Famer announced that he was dealing with health issues on June 10, and missed some of Colorado’s offseason training program as a result. Sanders sought to assuage fans’ concerns by stressing that “everything is okay.”

Sanders had surgeries in his left leg and foot in 2022 and 2023, and had two toes removed.

The former Cowboy is entering his third year as the head coach of the Buffaloes, and this will be his first season without his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, on the roster.