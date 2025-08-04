Arizona Women’s Soccer Coach Dies Suddenly at Age 43

Kelly Pierce, a decorated women’s soccer coach in Southern Arizona, tragically died on Friday at 43 years old from cardiac arrest.

Pierce, who notably led the Salpointe Catholic girls soccer team to championships in 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, suddenly died after a decorated career. According to Tucson.com, she also played “for two Salpointe state soccer champions, in 1998 and 1999.”

She is survived by her three sons, Tyler, 22; Brady, 17; and Camden, 14. Pierce has coached for FC Tucson and been involved in youth soccer in Tucson for almost 20 years. She was also the head coach at Mountain View High School, 2013-17. Pierce was 43.

“Kelly was a talented and charismatic leader both as a player and a coach,” FC Tucson Founder and President Jon Pearlman told KGUN9. “She was committed to elevating not just women’s soccer but all women’s sports as a champion for gender equality.”

“Most importantly, Kelly was a devoted mother and fierce advocate for not just her children or young female soccer players, but all children,” added Pearlman.

Caylee Carter, the current head coach of FC Tucson Women, described Kelly as a devoted and dedicated player as well as a terrific person.

“I first met Kelly as a teammate in 2016 and quickly came to admire her leadership both on and off the field; her strength, resilience, and unwavering dedication stood out not just as a player but as a person,” said Carter.