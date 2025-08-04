WATCH: Dozens of Parents Brawl at Los Angeles Youth Football Game

As is increasingly the case at youth sporting events, the youths are often the most well-behaved people at the game.

Our most recent example takes us to Los Angeles, California, where a massive brawl erupted at an 11-year-old youth football game between Charter Oak 11u and LA Rams 11u. According to the person who posted the video, referees failed to deal appropriately with a couple of minor skirmishes between parents, resulting in a major brawl that seemed to include more than twenty parents and coaches.

“Backstory: THE REFS SHOULD’VE STOPPED THE GAME AFTER THE FIRST 2 FIGHTS BUT THEY DIDN’T AND THAT LEAD TO FIGHT #3. A COACH (MAYBE A PARENT) BROKE UP A FIGHT AND BOTH KIDS GOT SNATCHED UP BUT SOMEONE WASN’T FEELING IT AND FROM THERE THE ADULTS GOT CRACKN,” the account holder wrote.

Fred Robledo, a sportswriter for the San Gabriel Tribune, reposted the video.

It is unknown if any arrests were made or what, if any, punishments or disciplines may be meted out against the parents and/or teams for the fracas.