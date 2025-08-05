Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman will not face criminal charges following his arrest on Friday evening for felony weapons possession in Los Angeles.

Perryman, 32, spent the weekend in Los Angeles County Jail after being pulled over by an officer for vehicle code violations on Friday night. He was released on Monday.

“We’re grateful the matter has been resolved,” said Perryman’s agent, Ron Butler. “At this time, Denzel is focused on getting back to his family and teammates.”

The search of Perryman’s vehicle revealed five firearms, including two “assault-style” rifles, according to the sheriff’s department.

A court appearance had been scheduled for Perryman on Tuesday morning, but the decision of LA District Attorney Nathan Hochman not to pursue charges removed Perryman’s need to appear.

“The case was sent back to law enforcement for further investigation,” Hochman said, according to TMZ Sports.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh visited Perryman in jail over the weekend and addressed the incident with reporters before Perryman’s release on Monday.

“He’s working through the legalities along with his representation,” Harbaugh said. “Had a chance to see him yesterday, whenever I visited, and he was in good spirits. And love Denzel. He’s always done right. He’s never been in trouble. They’ve got a beautiful family.”

Perryman is competing for a starting job at middle linebacker in this, his second stint with the Chargers after being drafted by the team in 2015.