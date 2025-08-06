Sophie Cunningham Breaks Silence After Being Struck by Dildo During Game

Fever star Sophie Cunningham is now lamenting her prophetic social media post of last week, after she was hit in the ankle by a flying dildo Tuesday night.

Cunningham appeared to take a hit in the ankle area after a fan flung a dildo on the floor during the Fever’s 100-91 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

This is the third time a fan has thrown a dildo on a WNBA court, during a game, in just over a week. Last Friday, after the second dildo throwing incident. Cunningham pleaded with fans to stop chucking the sex toys on the floor, for fear that one of the players could be struck by the objects.

“stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us,” she wrote.

After getting hit by the dildo Tuesday night, the 28-year-old Fever star took to Instagram to lament posting that warning.

“No way that thing actually hit me,” Cunningham wrote. “I knew I shouldn’t have tweeted that.”

Not only that, Cunningham had also spoken about getting hit by a flying dildo during a Tuesday recording of her podcast, before the game.

“I just know how things go viral now, and I just know if that thing, like, even came from like the rafters or bows and just slap me right in the face, I could never, I could, that would be what I’d be known for life,” Cunningham said. “And yeah, it could break a f*ckin nose.”

Even Cunningham’s mother warned her daughter about the dildo throwing.

“My mom, she goes, instead of like my good luck text, she goes ‘watch out for flying d*ldos tonight,’” Cunningham said.

“It’s ridiculous, it’s dumb,” Sparks coach Lynne Roberts said after the game. “It’s stupid. It’s also dangerous, and player safety is No. 1. Respecting the game, all those things. I think it’s really stupid.”

Delbert Carver, a 23-year-old, was booked on charges of disorderly conduct, public indecency/indecent exposure, and criminal trespass for throwing a dildo during a game in Atlanta on July 29.

The Fever lost to the Sparks, 100-91.