Browns’ Myles Garrett Cited for Driving 100 in a 60 MPH Zone

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was cited for driving 100 in a 60 mph zone Saturday morning, according to Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot.

Garrett, who recently signed one of the most lucrative deals ever given to an NFL player, was hit with a $250 fine. He has the option of paying the ticket without going to court.

The incident occurred in Strongsville, Ohio, near the Browns’ facilities in Berea. Cleveland played its first preseason game in Charlotte Friday evening, and it’s believed Garrett was on his way home when he was pulled over.

This is far from Garrett’s first brush with the law when it comes to moving violations. In all, the former first overall pick has been hit with eight speeding tickets since being drafted by Cleveland in 2017.

Nor is Garrett the only Beowns player who has recently been ticketed. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was ticketed twice in as many weeks earlier this summer for speeding violations.

The Browns have issued a statement saying they are aware of the situation and plan to address it later.

Garrett has played eight years in the NFL. During that time, he’s racked up 102.5 sacks and been named to the Pro Bowl six times. He has also won Defensive Player of the Year honors and four 1st team All-Pro selections.