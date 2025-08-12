VIDEO: Tennis Star Emma Raducanu Complains About Crying Child During Match

British tennis star Emma Raducanu appealed to a judge to have a crying child removed from her match against Aryna Sabalenka on Tuesday at the Cincinnati Open.

The controversial moment occurred in the third set of the heated Round of 32 contest, as Raducanu got ready to serve. Then, the sounds of crying could be heard from the stands.

“It’s been, like, 10 minutes,” Raducanu told the umpire.

The umpire responded, “It’s a child, do you want me to send a child out of the stadium?”

Raducanu didn’t get a chance to respond before many in the crowd answered for her, shouting, “Yes!”

“I can call in, but we need to continue for the moment,” the official said to the applause of many.

Sabalenka defeated Raducanu 7-6 (6), 4-6, 7-6 (7).

Sabalenka will face Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.