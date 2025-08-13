Jerry Jones Breaks Silence on Long Battle and Victory over Stage 4 Cancer

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones has never shied away from the microphones. However, in his toughest personal fight against cancer, he remained remarkably tight-lipped.

Now, he’s breaking his silence.

In an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Jones revealed he was diagnosed with Stage 4 melanoma in June 2010 and credited an experimental drug for beating the disease.

“I was saved by a fabulous treatment and great doctors and a real miracle [drug] called PD-1 [therapy],” Jones said. “I went into trials for that PD-1, and it has been one of the great medicines.

“I now have no tumors.”

The revelation of Jones’ cancer battle came during the Netflix docuseries America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys. In the show, Jones mentions receiving cancer treatment “about a dozen years ago.”

Jones underwent treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

Since his diagnosis, Jones told the Morning News, he has had four surgeries – two lung and two lymph node.

Jones recently received criticism from Dallas’ most famous fan – Denzel Washington – for his handling of the Micah Parsons contract saga and the team’s now generational NFC Championship drought.

On the plus side, the Cowboys were named the wealthiest franchise in the NFL on Wednesday by Sportico, with a $12.8 billion valuation.