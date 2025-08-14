High School Football Team Under Fire for Making 4,000-Mile Trek to Game

One of the most elite high school football programs in the country will make the 4,000-mile journey to London to take on some of Europe’s aspiring NFL players, but not everyone is happy about that.

St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Florida is set to play the NFL Academy in London on October 8 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The NFL Academy is an international development team building the next generation of global players.

However, not everyone is happy about this. In fact, many are pretty upset about it, pointing out that the recent troubles of former NFL QB and former high school football coach Teddy Bridgewater, who resigned his position over violations that, in light of this international journey, seem somewhat quaint.

“Teddy b and northwestern getting railroaded for some uber rides and the school up the road is going to London lmao,” one user wrote.

“Lol and our coach can’t buy the boys pizza,” opined another.

“Knock it off. Go to school like normal kids,” replied another.

“Dumb as hell,” another said bluntly.

St. Thomas Aquinas is a 16-time Florida state champion. Famous alumni from the school include three-time Super Bowl champion Michael Irvin and Bears running back and Brian’s Song inspiration Brian Piccolo.