Oklahoma Selling Fans Tickets to Postgame Press Conferences

Things could get very interesting this year for Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, should the Sooners have a bad game.

Oklahoma is launching a new program that will allow fans to, among other things, purchase tickets to postgame press conferences.

The program, called Sooner Magic Memories, offers fans the ability to purchase pregame photos on the 50-yard line, deliver a gameball, or secure a spot in the high-five tunnel, in addition to selling access to press conferences. The program is not unique in a larger sense; many college programs have launched similar initiatives to add revenue streams in the wake of the House Vs. The NCAA settlement earlier this year will allow schools to spend approximately $20.5 million on athletes.

However, Oklahoma is the only school to sell access to press conferences.

The prices for fans to attend pre- or postgame press conferences vary depending on the opponent.

According to Front Office Sports, “The cost for two fans to sit in on the conference against Michigan on Sept. 6 is almost $700. But the price drops to about $580 two weeks later for the Sooners’ conference opener against Auburn.”

The Sooners program does not specify whether fans can ask questions at these press conferences. Of course, should Oklahoma suffer a bad loss, a fan who has paid $700 to attend the presser might decide to ask a question or make a comment, regardless of the rules. That’s certainly a risk. Though at $700 a pop, it seems to be a risk the Oklahoma athletic department is willing to take.