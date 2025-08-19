Ukraine’s Zelensky Gifts Trump a Golf Putter from Ukrainian Soldier Amputee

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gifted President Donald Trump with a golf putter from a Ukrainian soldier who lost his right leg in battle.

Zelensky’s gift is engraved with the phrase “Let’s putt peace together!” according to the New York Post.

The putter was presented to Trump on behalf of Junior Sgt. Kostyantyn Kartavsev, who is a participant in the Ukrainian Golf Federation’s United By Golf program, which helps rehabilitate wounded soldiers.

“This is a gift from a man who knows the true price of peace,” United By Golf added in a published statement. “Like all those on the frontlines today, he continues to defend our freedom.”

“The veteran community of the United By Golf club thanks Donald Trump for his leadership on the path to peace for Ukraine and his kind words to our brother-in-arms,” the group said

Zelensky also showed Trump a video of Sgt. Kartavsev playing golf. And in a video shared by the White House, the president praised the Ukrainian soldier and said, “I know a lot about golf, and your swing is great.”

“It looks beautiful, and you’re going to be a very good golfer very soon, but I also want to thank you for this putter,” he added. “It’s beautiful and it’s made with real love, and it’s given to me with real love from you, and I appreciate that.”

“Every time I sink a putt, I’ll be thinking of you,” Trump exclaimed.

Trump added that Ukraine is a “great country,” and said he and Zelensky are “trying to bring it back to health.”

The president also praised Zelensky, saying, “Your president is working very, very hard to make it that way.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.