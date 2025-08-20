A bizarre fire alarm set off at Fenway Park temporarily halted the Boston Red Sox matchup against the Baltimore Orioles at the top of the eighth inning on Tuesday night.

The Red Sox were trailing the Orioles 3-1 when the alarm suddenly broke out just as Dylan Beavers stepped up to the plate. Umpires called for a pause, per the New York Post.

Video showed the blinking fire alarm blaring in parts of the stadium, with The Boston Globe’s Tim Healey reporting that an automated voice told people to evacuate.

“We are currently experiencing an alarm,” a message was heard at the time. “Please remain calm as we investigate the source of the alarm. Further instructions will follow as necessary.”

“The game was eventually resumed after a brief delay, but the Boston Herald labeled the incident as ‘notable’ since it reported that an alarm ‘typically’ goes off at Fenway numerous times during a season and the games usually aren’t halted,” noted the NY Post.

A similar incident occurred in 2021 in a matchup against the Yankees – Boston’s chief rival.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.