Fan Threatens to Murder Red Sox Pitcher’s Dog After Loss to Yankees

A deranged fan threatened to kill the dog of Red Sox pitcher Dustin May in response to a social media post by the pitcher’s wife.

May’s wife, Amelia, shared an Instagram Story that contained a picture of the couple’s dog, along with a message from an account called dustinmaywilldie, which read, “I’ll cook this dog for dinner.”

The threatening note came after May allowed five runs in the Red Sox’s loss to the Yankees on August 24.

The menacing message toward May and his pet marks only the most recent example of a disturbing trend in which Red Sox players have faced death threats or threats of harm after losses.

Boston reliever Liam Hendriks and his wife received death threats after a bad outing against the Mets in May.

While the passion of Red Sox fans is well known, Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito believes there’s a different cause for the recent spate of threats: Gambling.

Giolito raised the issue with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and spoke about it on an episode of the Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast.

“I asked him about something that has been on my mind this year that’s been a little worrisome for me with the rise of sports betting — the access that exists now with social media and everything,” Giolito said.

“The threats when a player doesn’t perform well — threats to their family, threats to their life — it’s getting very tiring. I worry for guys that are maybe new to the league and aren’t ready for something like that.”

May was a trade deadline acquisition from the Dodgers. In his four starts in Boston, he’s 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA.