Brian Kelly Gives Fiery Response After Dabo Swinney’s Grading of LSU

Brian Kelly was fired up Saturday night after LSU’s huge road win against Clemson, and he remains plenty salty on Tuesday, after he torched Clemson coach Dabo Swinney for his grading of LSU’s performance.

In Swinney’s press conference, he sought to downplay Clemson’s 17-10 home loss to the Bayou Bengals by characterizing it as a “final exam” given on the first day of school, in which Clemson scored a 58 and LSU scored a 65.

“They made a 65, we made a 58,” Swinney said. “Neither one of us were great.”

LSU head coach Brian Kelly clearly disagreed with that assessment and let everyone know about it.

“We dominated them in the second half, so he’s either a really good grader giving himself a 58, or he’s a really hard grader on us,” Kelly said. “Or he didn’t see the second half. Which that might be the case, he might not have wanted to see the second half.”

To put the domination in perspective, LSU’s new look defense held Clemson to a total of 261 yards of total offense, including only 31 yards on the ground. And again, this was a home game for Clemson.

Kelly isn’t the only one who disagrees with Dabo Swinney’s grading system. The Associated Press Top 25 voters also clearly disagree, as they vaulted LSU from the 9-spot to third in this week’s rankings based on their manhandling of Clemson.