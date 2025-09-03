Tom Brady Says Modern NFL Players Are ‘Coddled’

Future NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports analyst Tom Brady has delivered a direct assessment of the modern player that is likely to leave some a bit upset.

Speaking to Kevin Hart on the comedian’s podcast, Cold as Balls, Brady was asked his take on today’s game and the modern player.

“I think there’s more challenges for the generation of quarterbacks in some ways,” Brady said. “But for the guys that take advantage of it, I think it’s more opportunities for them, too. I think there’s a lot of opportunity for them to succeed and, at the same time, there’s challenges because there’s a lot more distractions.

“Everyone is coddled a little bit more,” Brady continued. “Whereas opposed to saying, ‘Hey, you better come in and get the work done,’ it’s kind of like, ‘Hey, you probably should do this.’ The guys that are really gonna have the great work ethic, they’re gonna really be able to succeed.”

One player Brady believes has the type of work ethic not only to succeed, but perhaps “duplicate history,” is Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes.

“He had a will to win. He’s got a desire every time he takes the field to be a great leader. It’s just everything he says is the right thing,” Brady explained.

Brady likely has a point about the coddling. Of course, after spending 20 years with Bill Belichick, almost any human interaction can look like coddling. In any event, with player salaries continuing to grow, it’s unlikely the coddling will end.