REPORT: Belichick Bans Patriots Scouts from North Carolina Practices

While the Patriots seem to have let bygones be bygones with their former head coach, Bill Belichick appears still to harbor some ill will toward his former employer.

In the same week that the Patriots’ Owner, Robert Kraft, publicly discussed adding a statue of Bill Belichick next to Tom Brady’s at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Belichick reportedly banned Patriots scouts from North Carolina practices.

According to 3 & Out’s John Middlekauff, Belichick banned scouts from New England. It is unknown whether any scouts from other teams have been banned. Belichick has yet to comment publicly on the report.

It’s hard to see the sense in this move, if true. Belichick has stated that his goal is to turn UNC into a pipeline of NFL talent. A place where kids can come to learn what it takes to play at the next level and have the best shot of reaching those dreams.

So, given that, what sense does it make to ban an NFL team from practice?

Is UNC an NDL factory for only 31 teams? What about the kids who play positions where the Patriots need help and could benefit from being scouted by New England?

The whole thing is bizarre. Especially since, as mentioned above, the Patriots continue to look for ways of honoring Belichick, and their parting of the ways seemed very amicable, at least on the surface.

In any event, if the report is accurate, it just goes to show that relationships very rarely end well in the NFL, even the most successful and long-lasting ones. And of course, it also shows that Belichick is extremely petty.