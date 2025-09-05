The famed NFL RedZone will now feature commercials for the 2025 season, according to NFL Network host Scott Hanson.
“Rather than using his traditional tag line of ‘seven hours of commercial free football starts now,’ Hanson said the new slogan each Sunday will be ‘seven hours of RedZone football starts now,'” reported Bleacher Report.
“This is a move that has been expected for some time. In fact, RedZone tested out using commercials with a split-screen overlay during Week 15 of the 2024 season to the surprise of everyone who was watching,” it added.
Hanson issued an apology several days after his broadcast for using his commercial-free catchphrase, saying he was “conflicted” and felt he had “made the wrong wrong decision.”
Pro Football Talk’s previously reported that the NFL RedZone “commercial-free” slogan was no longer being used by Hanson.
