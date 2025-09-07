Accused ‘Phillies Karen’ Responds to Viral Internet Rumor

Internet sleuths believed they identified the infamous Phillies fan who forced a father to take a home run ball from his son and give it to her on Friday night, but did they?

To recap, after Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader hit a home run into the left field seats during Philadelphia’s game against the Marlins at LoanDepot Park.

Several fans raced over to get the ball. However, a man in a red Phillies shirt beat the other fans to the ball that had dropped into an empty row of seats and went back to hand it to his grateful son. In response, a gray-haired female Phillies fan in a white shirt, who, apparently, felt that the ball landing in front of her seat entitled her to the ball.

The woman the internet identified as the culprit was one Cheryl Richardson-Wagner. However, the accused took to her Facebook page and made it clear she was not guilty.

“Ok everyone. I’m NOT the crazy Philly Mom (but I sure would love to be as thin as she is and move as fast) … and I’m a Red Sox fan,” Richardson-Wagner wrote on Facebook.

Things ended well for the boy who was deprived of the ball. The young fan, named Lincoln, got to meet Phillies star Harrison Bader after the game and receive a signed bat.

In addition, he got a gift bag from the Marlins.

The Phillies lost the game on Friday, but, safe to say, it was a win for Lincoln. Meanwhile, the search for the true identity of the “Philles Karen” continues.