Company Offers ‘Phillies Karen’ $5,000 for Home Run Ball…On One Condition

Internet sleuths have so far failed to reveal the identity of “Phillies Karen,” the enraged, gray-haired fan who relentlessly berated a father into taking a home run ball away from his son and giving it to her at a game last week.

However, one trading card retailer has a plan to make her identity known and add to her bank account in the process.

Blowout Cards has offered the currently unidentified Phillies Karen a deal: $5,000 for the home run ball that she felt was worth ruining a young man’s day at the park to obtain, in exchange for her autograph.

“But there is a catch,” the company said on its website.

“We want that ball signed and inscribed by her — and only her, whoever she is — ‘I’m sorry’ so we can simply give it back to the kid. Our offer is official and the offer is firm.”

The incident occurred on Friday after Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader hit a home run into the left field seats at LoanDepot Park, where the Philadelphia Phillies were in town to play the Miami Marlins.

Drew Feltwell beat the other fans to the ball that had dropped into an empty row of seats and went back to hand it to his grateful 10-year-old son, Lincoln.

After Lincoln’s dad gave him the ball, a woman came charging over and demanded he return the ball.

It appears that since the ball landed in a row of empty seats in front of her, the woman felt the ball was hers. Lincoln’s father relented and gave her the ball.

The scene sparked backlash online and prompted the Marlins and Phillies to take action. The Marlins presented Lincoln with a gift bag.

The Phillies brought Lincoln down to meet Harrison Bader and get an autographed bat.

As of this writing, Phillies Karen has not yet publicly responded to the card company’s offer.