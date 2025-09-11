Avid Bears Fan Charlie Kirk Trolled the Vikings After MNF, Supported Moving Stadium to Arlington Heights

After the NFL kicked off its 2025 season this month, conservative activist Charlie Kirk told his fans that he really loved the idea of the Chicago Bears ditching Chicago and moving to suburban Arlington Heights.

Kirk was from the northwestern Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights and has been a long-suffering Bears fan. During his recent show, he joked about how the Bears invariably seem to “embarrass themselves on national TV,” but he liked the idea of the team leaving Chicago.

“I’m of the opinion the move to the Arlington Heights stadium is gonna be great,” Kirk said at the time. “People don’t like it, my family’s like ‘No, it’s not gonna be good.’ I think it’s gonna be great.”

“I think that we can finally have a new identity, get out of Chicago, and that’s actually a good connection to some political issues of Mayor Johnson,” Kirk continued as he warmed to blasting Chicago’s Democrat Mayor, Brandon Johnson.

“Mayor Johnson is so bad,” he added, “that he has successfully driven the Bears out of Chicago. That’s as bad as it gets. I mean, that is peak-level failure as a mayor of Chicago. He has driven the Bears out of Chicago. Out of Chicago, into a dome.”

Still, he added. He was a bit sad that the Bears might end up playing beneath a domed stadium because it might take away something uniquely Chicago about those future games.

“There is something uniquely Chicago about Soldier Field when it’s negative ten degrees,” he noted. “There’s something iconic about that. And something rather beautiful.”

And while addressing the common criticism that the Bears haven’t won a Super Bowl in a long time, Kirk couldn’t resist reminding his audience how many times the archrival Vikings have won the Super Bowl: “And let’s count how many times the Vikings have won the Super Bowl…” (pregnant pause) “that’s what I thought,” Kirk said.

