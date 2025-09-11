Panthers Fire Staffer After Mocking Charlie Kirk Assassination

A public relations employee for the Carolina Panthers was fired after mocking the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on social media.

Charlie Rock, a member of the team’s communications department, was the employee terminated.

Kirk, 31, was murdered by an assassin’s bullet as he spoke at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. The founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) and husband and father of two died from his wounds at a local Utah hospital.

According to The Athletic, Rock posted a video to his Instagram account showing Kirk speaking with the caption, “Why are yall sad? Your man said it was worth it.” The post also contained an image of the song “Protect Ya Neck” by the Wu-Tang Clan.

“The views expressed by our employees are their own and do not represent those of the Carolina Panthers,” the team said in a statement posted to X. “We do not condone violence of any kind. We are taking this matter very seriously and have accordingly addressed it with the individual.”

While the Panthers’ statement does not say the employee was fired, The Athletic reports that his position with the team was terminated. The Charlotte Observer is also reporting the firing.