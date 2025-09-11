WATCH: Trump Greeted with Chants of ‘USA!’ After Arriving at Yankee Stadium for 9/11 Anniversary Game

President Donald Trump traveled to New York on Thursday, where he was greeted with cheers and chants of “USA! USA!” after arriving at Yankee Stadium before their 9/11 anniversary game.

Before being greeted by the crowd, Trump was welcomed by the players and staff in the clubhouse, as he hailed the Steinbrenners as “a great family.”

“It’s a great family. [Team president] Randy [Levine] is wonderful, and I will say, you’re gonna win. George used to for some reason, I don’t know what it was, we won every time I came. Every time I came, we’d win a game. If you think that was easy, sitting with him for a game, it wasn’t. It was brutal. We were exhausted at the end. But we won, and you’re going to win. You’re gonna go all the way. Can you get in the playoff? I think. How about tonight, we start tonight, and you’re gonna do well.

“Randy was telling me the Boston Red Sox came to the Oval Office. They wanted to come. What am I gonna do? Say no? And they won 15 games in a row. I just want to wish you guys a lot of luck. You’re great players. I know every one of you.”

Trump was greeted warmly by the crowd, and it wasn’t long before “USA!” chants filled the stadium.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he was “excited” about meeting Trump and being a part of this moment.

“Had the honor and fortune of some presidents over the years, first pitches or whatever it may be,” Boone said. “So the fact that he’s gonna be here, I’m excited to be a part of. I don’t know what it’ll be like, but to interact with him for a few minutes, something I’m looking forward to.”

According to Fox News, “Prior to Trump’s arrival, the Yankees scoreboard showed highlights of the 2001 World Series between the Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks won the series in seven games, but the Yankees’ victories in Games 4 and 5 both ended in dramatic walk-offs, less than two months after the Sept. 11 attacks.”

The Yankees held a 9/11 tribute ceremony earlier in the day, where Aaron Boone, Gerrit Cole, and Carlos Rodon laid a wreath at the 9/11 monument in Yankee Stadium’s historic Monument Park.