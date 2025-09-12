Chicago Cubs Hold Moment of Reflection in Honor of Charlie Kirk

The Chicago Cubs held a moment of reflection in honor of Turning Point USA founder and conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated during an event at Utah Valley University (UVU) on Wednesday.

“Today we ask you to join us in a moment of reflection as we call for an end to all political violence,” an announcer said. “May all of us as Americans come together in solidarity to strengthen our nation, end these senseless acts, and turn to civil discourse to discuss our differences. On Wednesday, political activist Charlie Kirk, a lifelong Cubs fan and Chicago-area native was killed at a public gathering in Utah, leaving behind his wife and two young children.”

“Please join us in a moment of reflection,” the announcer added.

Kirk, a husband and father of two, was fatally shot in the neck while speaking at an event at UVU.

Republicans and Democrats have issued statements in response to Kirk’s assassination, describing it as “sick and reprehensible,” and have expressed that they are “heartbroken” by Kirk’s murder.

“We should all feel a deep sense of grief and outrage at the terrible violence that took place in Utah today,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) wrote in a post on X. “Charlie Kirk’s murder is sick and reprehensible, and our thoughts are with his family, children, and loved ones. I knew Charlie, and I admired his passion and commitment to debate. His senseless murder is a reminder of how important it is for all of us, across the political spectrum, to foster genuine discourse on issues that deeply affect us all without resorting to political violence.”

“Today, Maryland, the country, and the world saw yet another act of heinous political violence on American soil,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) wrote in a post on X. “We pray for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones. We stand together in praying both for everyone touched by this killing and for the healing of our human spirit.”

“Cecilia and I are heartbroken by the assassination and passing of Charlie Kirk,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) wrote in a post on X. “Charlie’s voice was a beacon for millions of young Americans searching for truth, courage, and conviction. This senseless act of violence has no place in America.”

Prior to the game Thursday between the Washington Commanders and the Green Bay Packers, the NFL held a moment of silence in honor of Kirk.

The New York Yankees also held a moment of silence in honor of Kirk.

Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins reported that the alleged assassin behind Kirk’s murder was identified as 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson, and that Robinson is in custody.