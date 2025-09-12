Ex-NFL Player Chris Kluwe Gleeful over Charlie Kirk’s Murder in Social Media Posts

Former Minnesota Vikings player Chris Kluwe is taking criticism for his horridly gleeful social media posts reveling over the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“Fucking finally. Fight back against the bullshit framing that tries to make Dems responsible for everything. The GOP is choosing to create this kind of societal environment. They could stop it at any time. They have agency as well. They’re not f—ing children (except when, well, you know),” Kluwe wrote, according to Fox News.

In another post, he slammed Kirk and said he created “the kind of society he currently lives in.”

“It is possible to hold both of these things true at the same time: 1) political violence is never an appropriate choice in a civilized society, 2) Charlie Kirk’s dream is to create exactly the kind of society he currently lives in, as spoken from his own mouth,” Kluwe exclaimed.

In another post, Kluwe mocked the assassination. ” ‘Hahaha, yes! This rules!’ ‘what the fuck.’”

This isn’t the first time Kluwe’s horrid social media rants has gotten him in trouble.

In February, he was fired from his high school coaching job after he jumped to his social media to claim that MAGA voters are part of a “Nazi movement.”

“Just got fired from being a freshman football coach, if you want to know what MAGA does to communities,” Kluwe wrote on his BlueSky account. “They don’t care about what helps people, because the school is certainly not going to find an ex-NFL player willing to coach there at that level; they only care about trying to hurt people.”

The former NFL player was also arrested this year while protesting against MAGA outside a local Huntington Beach library.

After his arrest, he told CNN, “I believe we’re on the path that Nazi Germany went down under Hitler. And I say that as a political science and history major, as someone who has studied history. And the parallels are very, very clear.”

He is also a huge supporter of the radical transgender movement.

