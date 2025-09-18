Hockey Player Involved in Adam Johnson Death Signs with NHL Minor League Team

Matt Petgrave, the Canadian hockey player involved in the tragic incident that led to the death of American hockey star Adam Johnson, will be returning to the ice.

Petgrave will reportedly “suit up for the Indy Fuel — the Blackhawks’ ECHL affiliate — this season after signing a standard player contract for this season, marking the first time that the Canadian has stepped back onto the ice for a team since the tragic events of Oct. 28, 2023.”

Fuel CEO Sean Hallett acknowledged the controversy, adding that Petgrave should be allowed to continue his career.

“We are aware that Matt was involved in a tragic accident two years ago on the ice, where another player lost his life,” said Hallett. “No criminal charges were brought against Matt after the accident. After in-depth discussions with him and his previous coaches and teammates, we believe he should be afforded the opportunity to continue his playing career.

“We understand the responsibility that comes with the great support we receive from this community. We are confident he will be a positive addition to our team and our city,” added Hallett.

On October 18, 2023, Petgrave’s skate hit Johnson’s neck after the two collided, slitting Johnson’s throat until he bled out.

As Breitbart News reported in April, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) “declined to press charges even though Petgrave was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the freak collision in a British hockey league game on October 18, 2023, that led to Johnston’s death.”

“The video of Petgrave’s collision with Johnson sparked online speculation about whether Petgrave had initiated the clash intentionally. However, neither the league nor Petgrave’s teammates believed the act was intentional,” it added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.