Tom Brady Draws Criticism for ‘Kick the Dog’ Comment During NFL Broadcast

Fox Sports color analyst Tom Brady became the target of anger after suggesting “kicking the dog” as a method of relieving frustration.

During the 31-14 beatdown the Bears served up to the Cowboys on Sunday, cameras showed Dallas receiver George Pickens taking his frustrations out on his helmet. Brady took the opportunity to comment on both the sturdiness of helmets and other, less civilized methods of working through one’s emotions.

“Those helmets can be … it’s like the dog at home,” Brady said. “Kick the dog, throw the helmet, whatever it takes.”

Brady’s broadcast partner, Kevin Burkhardt, did not react to the comment.

On social media, however, fans were anything but silent.

“Did Tom Brady just insinuate to kick a dog with that comment?” one person asked.

“What an odd thing to say,” observed another.

Another user was far more direct, calling him “Disgraceful.”

Brady has never been accused or suspected of violence toward animals. So, there’s every reason to believe he meant this in a joking manner and not a suggestion that people kick their dogs.

Still, once you say something like that, people will react how they react.