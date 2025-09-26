Al Michaels Says the NFL Has Turned This Common Occurrence into a Felony

NFL players talk smack as freely as they breathe. It’s a common occurrence that the league has only recently tried to remove from the game, and Al Michaels appears to be no fan of that effort.

During the Week 4 matchup between the Cardinals and the Seahawks on Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football, Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker was tackled by Arizona’s Kei’Trel Clark after a three-yard run. No big deal, right? Wrong!

Walker objected to the way Clark pulled on his foot after the play was over. So, as he was walking away, Walker tossed the ball at Clark, which resulted in a 15-yard taunting penalty.

The penalty turned a third-and-short into a third-and-very-long.

Kirk Herbstreit explained the actions that led to the penalty, but emphasized that in such a situation, Walker needed to walk away and not retaliate.

This explanation was less than convincing for Michaels, who took a shot at the league for making taunting such a stiff penalty.

“The league put an emphasis on taunting a couple of years ago,” said Michaels. “They’ve turned it into a felony. Fifteen yards.”

Herbstreit seemed to agree, “Good way of saying it.”

The Seahawks won the game, 23-20.