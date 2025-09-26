Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba Blasts Penalty in Shocking Hot Mic Moment

If anyone was wondering what Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba thought about the penalty called on him Thursday night, they didn’t have to wait long to find out.

During the fourth quarter of a closely fought battle between division rivals on Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football, Seahawks star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was called for a holding penalty. The infraction was particularly harmful to Seattle, given that it wiped out a touchdown run from running back Zach Charbonnet.

As the referee was announcing the penalty to the crowd, Smith-Njigba walked past and let his feelings be known.

It can’t be said that Smith-Njigba was unaware that the referee had his mic open. He was literally signaling toward the Seahawks when the receiver walked by and turned towards the ref before his profane utterance.

The referee was clearly annoyed by Smith-Njigba’s behavior, but for some reason, did not call a penalty on him for unsportsmanlike conduct, as the rule book clearly allows him to do in such situations.

The Seahawks ended up settling for a field goal on that drive and held on to win 23-20.