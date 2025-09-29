Europeans Blame Trump for Rowdy American Ryder Cup Fans

European fans went after President Donald Trump this weekend after some American fans were rowdy and unruly toward European golfers during Sunday’s Ryder Cup in New York.

The European team even posted a message taunting Trump with a video featuring the players chanting “Are you watching Donald Trump?”

Trump took the ribbing in good nature and replied, “Yes, I’m Watching. Congratulations!”

However, many Euro fans were unhappy with some of the taunting from the crowd line during the tournament. At one point, Ireland’s Rory McIlroy got so fed up with it all that he gave several fans the finger. He also reportedly told a crowd to “shut the fuck up” on Saturday.

Even Ryder Cup MC, comedienne Heather McMahan, apologized and stepped down from her role with the tournament after delivering an expletive-laden chant at McIlroy.

Canadians, Brits, and others were disgusted by the behavior of U.S. fans, and many blamed Trump.

PGA pro Tom Watson apologized to Team Europe for how U.S. fans acted during the event.

