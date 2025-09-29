Mike Francesa Blasts Mets for Missing Playoffs After Late-Season Collapse: ‘Bunch of Gutless Bums!’

The Mets were in a must-win situation on Sunday when they faced the Miami Marlins: They had to win to secure a playoff spot. The Mets did not win. In fact, they didn’t even score, and Mike Francesa had a meltdown.

The Mets lost 4-0 and finished their season with a record of 83-79. A stunning collapse considering the Mets were tops in baseball with a league-best 45-24 record before the All-Star break.

On The Mike Francesa Podcast, the legendary talk-show host spared no venom as he denounced the Mets as a “bunch of gutless bums.”

“I never thought they’d win the division for months now,” Francesa began.

“But I never thought they wouldn’t make the playoffs. I never thought they would be this gutless. I never thought that they would not figure it out to this extent. I never thought their pitching would dissolve as badly as it did — but not just their pitching. They were a top-heavy lineup all year. They became a bad defensive team; they became a bad situational team; and they became a bunch of gutless bums! That’s what they were down the stretch. There’s no other way to categorize it.”