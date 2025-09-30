Rookie Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders received some backup from his mother Monday after former NFL head coach Rex Ryan took a swipe at the young player on ESPN.

Pilar Sanders posted a reply to Ryan’s criticism on social media on Monday, calling Ryan “cancerous,” saying his family should be “embarrassed” for him, and hinting that Ryan’s comments are rooted in racism.

It all started on Monday morning when Ryan appeared on ESPN’s Get Up. Ryan was direct in his criticism of Sanders and called the 23-year-old player “embarrassing” and someone who “runs his mouth.”

“Something’s missing with this kid. This kid talks and he runs his mouth. Like he said, ‘I can be a starting quarterback’ with his arms crossed like this,” Ryan pointedly exclaimed. “Get your ass in the front row and study and do all that. If I know, the whole league knows. Quit being an embarrassment that way. You’ve got the talent to be the quarterback, you should be. You should be embarrassed that you’re not the quarterback now.”

Ryan is not alone in this assessment. His criticism of Sanders has been echoed by many other NFL analysts.

But the swipe at her son was apparently too much for Pilar Sanders, according to the New York Post.

“To young Athletes and Football fans… This is what impotent, cancerous, envious energy looks like,” she wrote on Instagram. “This type of Evile (sic) goes waaay back – you can cut it with a knife – embedded in blood and bones seeping through all of the rotting worm holes it has.”

Pilar added, “What and who does he really represent? Its family and peers should be embarrassed to know and let this on their platforms. There’s no room for this type in sports.”

The post has since been deleted.

