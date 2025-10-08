Los Angeles Rams legend and NFL Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson is no fan of the league’s choice of pop star Bad Bunny as this year’s Super Bowl halftime show entertainment, saying that if the performer truly does not like America, he should “keep his a** out.”

Dickerson made the comments to a TMZ photographer outside of LAX on Monday night.

The Hall of Famer said that he had heard some critical things Bad Bunny had said about America, and that made him believe he was the wrong choice for the Super Bowl.

“I’m from the U.S.,” Dickerson said. “I love my country. And if you don’t like the United States, just get your ass out of here and don’t come over here.”

The interviewer reminded Erickson that Bad Bunny is an American citizen by way of his status as a Puerto Rican, and Puerto Rico being a territory of America. However, Dickerson remained unmoved by that.

“I know Puerto Rico is part of the U.S.,” the former Ram said. “But, it’s not the U.S. That’s the way I look at it. That’s the way I feel.”

Squabbles over Bad Bunny’s citizenship and place of origin aside, Dickerson is correct in his accusation that the pop star has repeatedly disparaged his country and its policies.

“The Puerto Rico native shared the media clip to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday with the caption “ice,” deploring the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Avenida Pontezuela in Carolina,” Breitbart’s Simon Kent reports.

“Look, those motherfuckers are in these cars, RAV-4s,” Bad Bunny says in the clip. “They’re here in Pontezuela. Sons of bitches, instead of leaving the people alone and working there.”

In the video for the song Nueva Yol, an image of President Trump appears with an AI-generated voice claiming, “This country is nothing without the immigrants.”

The AI-generated voice continues, “I made a mistake. I want to apologize to the immigrants in America. I mean the United States.

“I know America is the whole continent. I want to say that this country is nothing without the immigrants.”

As Breitbart’s Alana Mastrangelo reports, “the president’s AI-generated voice adds in the opening song for the Puerto Rican rapper’s new album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, released earlier this year.

“’This country is nothing without Mexicans, Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, Colombians, Venezuelans, Cubans–” the voice continues, before the men shake their heads, turn off the radio, and walk away — cutting off the presumably AI-generated Trump mid-sentence.'”

Dickerson continued, “If Bad Bunny said something about the U.S., don’t come here and perform. You know, don’t come here. Stay in your country.”