REPORT: LeBron James Pulled into NBA Gambling Scandal After Friend Sold Injury Details to Gamblers

The NBA’s biggest scandal has just drawn in the league’s biggest name.

According to a report from the New York Post, LeBron James’s name surfaced in the FBI probe after his friend and “unofficial assistant coach” Damon Jones sold injury information about the superstar to gamblers.

Jones, 49, who was one of the 31 arrests made by federal law enforcement officials as part of their massive probe into “sports rigging” and other mob-linked illegal gambling schemes, reportedly sent a message to one of the members of his gambling ring on February 9, 2023, telling them to bet heavy on the Lakers’ opponent, the Milwaukee Bucks, because James was going to miss the game with an injury.

“Get a big bet on Milwaukee tonight before the information is out!” Jones wrote, according to the indictment.

The Lakers lost the game.

The friendship between Jones and James began early in the latter’s career, when they both played for the Cleveland Cavaliers. So close was their friendship that, according to the Post, Jones served as an “unofficial assistant coach” for the Lakers during the 2022-2023 season.

On Thursday, FBI Director Kash Patel revealed to reporters some details of the size and scope of the massive FBI probe.

“What you don’t know is that this is an illegal gambling operation and sports rigging operation that spanned the course of years,” Patel told reporters. “The FBI led a coordinated takedown across 11 states to arrest over 30 individuals today responsible for this case, which is very much ongoing. Not only did we crack into the fraud that these perpetrators committed on the grand stage of the NBA, but we also entered and executed a system of justice against “La Cosa Nostra” to include the Bonanno, Gambino, Genovese, and Lucchese crime families, and you’ll hear more about those details today.

“The charges and the arrests that were taken down across this country ranged from wire fraud, money laundering, extortion, robbery, and illegal gambling. This FBI will leave no room for any perpetrator of crime across this country.”

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly taking part in an illegal poker ring run by the mafia. Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested in connection with suspicious prop bet activity surrounding a game in 2023.