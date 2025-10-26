VIDEO: Giants’ Rookie Cam Skattebo Carted Off with Gruesome Injury

New York Giants rookie sensation Cam Skattebo had to leave Sunday’s game against the Eagles on the back of a cart after suffering what appeared to be a terrible ankle injury.

Skattebo was tackled to the ground after catching a pass, during which his ankle bent at an extremely awkward angle.

Skattebo’s teammates surrounded the cart and wished him well before he was taken off the field with an injury that could likely sideline him for a very long time.

The Giants’ medical staff placed the rookie’s right leg in a cast to stabilize it.

Skattebo, a fourth-round rookie out of Arizona State, has rushed 398 net yards and 159 receiving yards in six complete games and part of a seventh.