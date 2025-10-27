Aaron Rodgers Admits Packers Fans Caused Him to Make This Unexpected Move Sunday Night

Aaron Rodgers is well-known for his ability to get Packers fans out of their seats and to get loud. However, it had a different effect than he’s used to on Sunday night.

Rodgers, a former Packers legend and current signal-caller for the Pittsburgh Steelers, had designs on revenge against his former squad (regardless of what he told the media during the week) and was no doubt hoping that playing in the friendly confines of Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh would be a big help in making that happen.

That turned out not to be the case.

Instead, thousands of Packers fans packed the stands, making it so hectic for their former QB that he felt compelled to use the silent count.

“I’ve heard that chant for 18 years,” Rodgers said of the team’s iconic “Go Pack, Go!” chant. “Packer fans travel really well. First time in a while I had to use silent count for a home game. That’s a credit to those Packer fans.”

Not that all attending Packer-Backers were hostile to Rodgers. Many sported his former #12 jersey, and some even held signs supporting him, and one even held up an image likening Rodgers to Jesus Christ. However, let’s not get carried away. Any affinity they held for Rodgers was clearly subordinate to their desire for the Packers to beat him and his new football team.

Which they did, 35-25.